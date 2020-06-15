In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 June 2020 11:36 am / 0 comments

After the opening of its manufacturing facility in mid-2017, KTM Philippines – a joint-venture between KTM and Adventure Cycle Philippines, owned by industrial giant AC Industrial Technology – will now produce the 2020 KTM 790 Duke and 790 Adventure. Manufactured at the Laguna facility owned by Ayala Corporation, this is the first instance of the KTM’s 790 series motorcycles being manufactured outside of Austria, reports Top Gear Philippines.

With the local production of the 790, which comes in three versions – 790 Duke, 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R, pricing for KTM’s middleweight bikes takes a drop. The 790 Duke now goes for 599,000 pesos (RM51,056), down from 820,000 pesos (RM69,893), while the 790 Adventure is priced at 699,000 pesos (RM59,579), reduced from 883,000 pesos (RM75,263) and the 790 Adventure R retails at 749,000 pesos (RM63,841), from 957,000 pesos (RM81,570) previously.

In Malaysia, the 2018 KTM 790 Duke is priced at RM64,800 while the 2019 KTM 790 Adventure has a sticker price of RM78,800. Meanwhile, the KTM 790 Adventure R, with upgraded WP suspension, was priced at approximately RM84,400, but this was not confirmed at the time.

Coming with a 799 cc DOHC liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the 790 mill is a variant of KTM’s LC8c engine and produces 105 hp and 82.3 Nm of torque in Duke form while the Adventure gets 99 hp and 88 Nm of torque. For the Malaysian market, the 790 Duke goes up against the Yamaha MT-09 (RM48,920), Triumph 765RS (RM66,900) and Ducati Monster 821 (RM69,900), while the 790 Adventure gets competition from the BMW Motorrad F850GS (RM79,500), Triumph Tiger 800 (RM69,900) and Ducati Multistrada 950 (RM85,900).

The KTM plant in the Philippines was initially set up to produce the KTM 200, 250 and 390 Duke naked sports models to supply the South-east Asian market. With the inclusion of the 790 Duke, 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R models, it is hoped that pricing for those models in Malaysia will take a similar drop by taking advantage of ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) regulations.

