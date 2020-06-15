In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2020 1:15 pm / 1 comment

Rapid KL has announced the temporary closure of three stations along the MRT Kajang Line, formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line. The three stations are Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat and Kwasa Damansara, which will not operate from June 27-28. That’s next weekend.

The rail operator says that the weekend closure of the three stations is to facilitate system migration works for the MRT Putrajaya Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line. This second MRT line, which completion rate was over 70% in March, will meet the first line at the Sungai Buloh station.

This means that for the entire of next weekend, trains from KL will stop at the Kwasa Sentral station. Rapid KL will be providing a free shuttle bus between Kwasa Sentral and Sungai Buloh stations at 15 minute intervals, with a stop at the Kampung Selamat station.

Note that at the closed train stations, the carpark at Sungai Buloh will continue to be open while the carpark at Kwasa Damansara will be closed along with the station.