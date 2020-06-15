In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 15 June 2020 10:20 am / 0 comments

The Volkswagen ID.3 is reportedly on schedule to meet its delivery schedule in early September, despite prior reports which revealed a growing number of concerns relating to development of the brand’s first mainstream electric vehicle.

Production of the ID.3 began in November 2019, just two months after making its debut. Then, by the end of the year, reports about a massive software flaw started to emerge, suggesting that the sales launch may be delayed by up to a year. A spokesperson from the company even went on record to say that the ID.3 is far from market ready, and “it’s no longer a laughing matter.”

However, Volkswagen is adamant that it can deliver, even in the midst of a global pandemic. The automaker said it has received 30,000 orders for the limited 1st Edition ID.3, and as a token for their loyalty, all pre-bookers can collect their new EVs in September and granted membership into the 1st Mover Club.

In fact, Volkswagen will also be waiving the first three months of lease for all 1st Movers as a token of gratitude. The downside to being an early adopter is that the first batch of cars won’t have the App Connect function and distance feature in the head-up display activated until later in the year.

Pre-bookers with a tad more patience can expect their cars to be delivered within the fourth quarter of the year, and Volkswagen said this batch will have all functions unlocked.

The ID.3 1st features the larger 58 kWh battery and comes with a one-year charging credit. Customers can also personalise the car by choosing the paint colour for the exterior, as well as the interior colour theme.

The basic version of the ID.3 1st is priced just under 40,000 euros (RM193k) in Germany, and comes with GPS navigation, DAB+ digital radio, Air Care Climatronic (dual-zone climate control), heated seats and steering wheel, front armrests, 100 kW fast-charging, 18-inch alloy wheels, “Light Assist” and voice command system.

One rung up is the ID.3 1st Plus, which is priced below 46,000 euros (RM222k). This variant adds a rear view camera, keyless entry with push-start, two additional USB-C ports in the rear, tinted windows, exterior “Style” package in silver, LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The range-topping ID.3 1st Max goes for around 50,000 euros (RM241k), and comes included with augmented reality head-up display, two extra loudspeakers, a large panoramic roof, inductive/wireless charging for smartphones, “Comfort” seats with massage function, and 20-inch alloys. It also gets the Travel Assist driver assistant with Side Assist lane change assistant and Emergency Assist.

To clarify, all three 1st edition variants share the same 58 kWh battery, and the electric motor generates 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The 0-60 km/h sprint is done in 3.4 seconds, while top speed is capped at 160 km/h. On a full charge, the battery offers 420 km of range (WLTP cycle).

