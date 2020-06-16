In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 June 2020 9:54 am / 3 comments

First shown last year as the Hypermotard 950 Concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, Ducati has now launched the 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE. Coming in above the base model Hypermotard 950 and below the range topping Hypermotard 950 SP, the 950 RVE features “Graffiti” livery as shown on the 950 Concept.

According to Ducati, the paintwork for the 950 RVE uses low thickness decals and calls for “a particularly long and complex” process during manufacturing. This results in a surface finish similar to airbrushed bodywork, says Ducati.

A Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up-and-down quickshifter is included in the 950 RVE package, complementing Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control Evo (DTC EVO) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO that comes standard with the Hypermotard 950.

Carrying the Testastretta V-twin displacing 937 cc, the Hypermotard 950 puts out 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque 7,250 rpm. Marzocchi suspension and Brembo brakes complete the equipment fit out.

Deliveries of the 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE in Europe is set to begin in July. For Malaysia, the Hypermotard 950 is priced at RM75,900 while the Hypermotard 950 SP with Ohlins suspension and Marchesini forged wheels is available for RM117,900 by special order.