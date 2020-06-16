In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 June 2020 12:49 pm / 0 comments

Lumma Design has revealed its latest project, the limited edition Lumma CLR 8 RS that’s based on the Audi RS Q8. This is essentially a conversion kit that will be made available from the fourth quarter of this year.

The aggression comes courtesy of the new carbon-fibre front and rear lips, wheel arch extensions, door panels, rear diffuser, rear roof spoiler, wing mirror caps, and grille surrounds. All these are manufactured by Lumma Design and are functional to a certain extent – the arch extensions improve ventilation for the brakes.

If the selection of wheel design from Audi Sport doesn’t tickle your fancy, the German tuner from Winterlingen has a 23-inch CLR multispoke option (shod with 305/30 profile tyres) for you, and they can be painted in any desired colour.

As for the powertrain, the CLR 8 RS uses the same 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, which in stock guise produces 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. A new ECU bumps that figure to 705 PS and 910 Nm of torque, while a four-pipe sports exhaust system helps produce a more sonorous soundtrack.

No performance figures were released, but expect a slight improvement over the standard 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds. The eight-speed automatic gearbox and quattro AWD system are retained, as is the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with a belt alternator-starter. Audi’s cylinder on demand (COD) system is also present.