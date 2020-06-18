In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 June 2020 1:03 pm / 1 comment

Announced in February of this year, production has started on the limited edition 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 at Ducati’s Borgo Panigale plant. Intended for racing use, the Superleggera V4 is produced in a limited run of 500 units worldwide for homologation purposes and is priced at USD 100,000 (RM414,000) ex-factory.

Decked out in carbon-fibre, the Superleggera V4 also features a carbon-fibre frame, swingarm and wheels, indicating strongly the preferred environment for this bike is the sculpted surface of a race track. The bodywork, also made from carbon-fibre, is designed with aerodynamics in mind and produces 50 kg of downforce at 270 km/h, 20 kg more than the Panigale V4 and V4 R.

Carrying the race version of the Stradale V-four displacing 998 cc, Superleggera V4 produces 224 hp at 15,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 11,750 rpm, complete with road-legal Akrapovic exhaust. Adding the race kit bumps this number up to 234 hp at 15,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 11,750 rpm.

Weighing 159 kg dry, 16 kg lighter than the base Panigale V4, the Superleggera V4 has a power to weight ratio of of 1.4 hp per kg which puts multi-million ringgit supercars to shame. Lightness is a continuing theme throughout the Superleggera V4, including lightweight Ohlins suspension with a rear monoshock equipped with a titanium spring.

The racing kit, supplied with each Superleggera V4, comes with a complete Akrapovic exhaust in titanium, open clutch cover and swingarm cover in carbon-fibre and headlamp and light replacement kit. Also included is a license plate holder removal kit, side stand removal kit, mirror replacement aluminium caps from billet, Ducati Data Analyzer + GPS (DDA + GPS), racing fuel cap, brake lever protection, motorcycle cover, front and rear stand and battery charger.

Every Superleggera V4 comes with its edition number etched on the triple clamp as well as the ignition key. Customers purchasing a 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 will receive the option of personalising their Superleggera V4 leathers with airbags from the “SuMisura Ducati” line, as well as completing the look with a carbon helmet in matching livery and a 1:10 scale model.