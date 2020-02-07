In Bikes, Ducati, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 February 2020 6:34 pm / 0 comments

The latest addition to the Ducati Panigale V4 range is the 2020 Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4, coming in at the top of the Borgo Panigale firm’s superbike lineup. To be produced in a limited run of 500 units, the Panigale Superleggera V4 is priced at USD 100,000 (RM414,000).

The Panigale Superleggera V4 joins the Panigale V4, Panigale V4S, Panigale V4S Speciale, Panigale V4R and Panigale V4 25th Anniversario 916 in Ducati’s catalogue. According to Ducati, the Panigale Superleggera V4 is the epitome of its design and engineering prowess, being its most powerful and technologically advanced superbike.

Setting the Panigale Superleggera V4 apart is the use of carbon-fibre in the frame, swingarm and wheels, and it is designed to be road-legal. Carbon-fibre is also used in the fairings and bi-plane wings, drawing on Ducati’s experience in racing aerodynamics in MotoGP.

At 270 km/h, the Panigale Superleggera V4 produces 50 kg of downforce, 20 kg more than the Panigale V4 and V4 R. In standard trim and with the road-legal Akrapovic exhaust in place, the Panigale Superleggera V4 V-four, 998 cc mill is capable of producing 224 hp at 15,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 11,750 rpm.

Adding the race kit bumps this number up to 234 hp at 15,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 11,750 rpm while reducing the Panigale Superleggera V4 power plant’s weight by 6 kg from the standard Panigale V4 engine, giving a power to weight ratio of 1.4 hp per kg. Overall, the Panigale Superleggera V4 weighs 159 kg dry, 16 kg lighter than the base Panigale V4.

Naturally, the Panigale Superleggera V4’s electronics suite has been upgraded in line with its racing identity. Aside from the three ride modes, the rider has five custom modes available. This complements the lap timer which also stores GPS co-ordinates for five circuits.

Lightness pervades throughout the Panigale Superleggera V4 with lightweight Ohlins suspension that uses a titanium spring in the rear monoshock. A special touch are the Brembo Stylema R front brakes with ventilation holes in the callipers. All in, the Superleggera V4 laps the Mugello circuit in the hands of Ducati factory rider Michele Pirro with a time of 1:52.45, or just under two seconds slower than the Panigale V4 R SBK World Superbike contender.

Purchasers of the Panigale Superleggera V4 will get the chance to ride the actual Panigale V4 R used by the Ducati Corse team in the World Superbike Championship during the Ducati Superbike Experience, along with gifts of a carbon-fibre helmet and Dainese D-Air race suit, exclusive to the Panigale Superleggera V4.

Meanwhile, 30 lucky customers who purchase the MotoGP Experience will, under the supervision of Ducati Corse technicians, get to sample the actual MotoGP Desmosedici GP20 as raced by Andrea Dovisioso and Danilo Petrucci.