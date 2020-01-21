In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 January 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

After breaking the mold for Ducati sports bikes at its launch in 2018, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 has received a host of updates designed to make it “easier to ride, less fatiguing and more intuitive.” Ducati says the Panigale V4 riding experience for the amateur rider is closer to the feeling the professionals get.

Updates take the form of the Panigale V4 R racing aerodynamic package. This includes aerofoils, plexiglas screen, nose fairing and larger lateral fairings, more efficient lateral vents for the radiator giving better stability at speed and increasing rider confidence.

The frame as also been revised slightly for more stiffness to provide better front-end feel at extreme lean angles and high speed. Drive out of corners has been improved with new ‘predictive’ traction control. Shifting times above 10,000 rpm are decreased with the 2020 version of Ducati’s quickshifter as well as giving shift stability during aggressive acceleration and cornering.

Carrying a 90-degree V-four Stradale engine displacing 1,103 cc, with reverse-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse firing order, the Panigale V4 delivers 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Fed by four oval throttle bodies and attached to variable length intake manifolds, the Panigale V4’s engine is a load-bearing member of the 4-kg monocouque “Front Frame”.

For Malaysia, only the 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 S is available, with electronic suspension and retailing at RM172,900. In 2019, Ducati sold over 53,000 motorcycles worldwide, with Italy remaining its prime market and China, with 3,200 units sold, now its fifth most important.