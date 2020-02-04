In Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mick Chan / 4 February 2020 6:09 pm / 0 comments

Ducati is no stranger to limited edition models, and the latest to arrive on our shores is the Panigale V4 25th Anniversary 916. Just 500 units have been produced for markets worldwide, and this one here is the sole unit in Malaysia. This particular example has already been sold, however it is still on display at the Ducati showroom in Petaling Jaya.

Based on the 2019 Panigale V4 S with select changes including the front frame from the racing homologation Panigale V4 R, the V4 25th Anniversary celebrates the milestone of the Ducati 916’s launch in 1994, which went on in its racing iterations to win 120 races, eight constructors’ titles and four riders’ titles, four of which with ‘King’ Carl Fogarty at its controls.

This limited edition and its colour scheme was inspired in particular by Fogarty’s 1999 race bike, bringing the number ‘1’ and ‘Foggy’ graphics with it on its bodywork. Specific to the 25th Anniversary model are the Akrapovic titanium exhaust silencers, taller racing windscreen, unique seat, carbon-fibre mudguards, adjustable foot pegs, carbon-fibre heel guards and swingarm cover, racing grips and articulated levers as well as a billet machined top yoke engraved with the edition number.

The 25th Anniversary 916 edition also gets Marchesini Racing forged magnesium wheels, dry slipper clutch assembly and the electronics suite comprised of the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) EVO 2 and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO), Ducati Power Launch (DPL) and Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO).

Also present is the Ducati Data Analyser+ (DDA+) with GPS module, in addition to a host of other parts made of carbon-fibre and billet aluminium. Here, the powerplant remains the 1,103 cc 90-degree V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine as on the ‘regular’ Panigale V4 S, which produces 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

Similarly, suspension continues to be the electronically controlled setup of an Ohlins NIX30 43 mm fork in front and Ohlins TTX36 rear shock, while brakes are Brembo Stylema monobloc units in front with 330 mm-diameter discs with Cornering ABS EVO. With fluids, the Panigale V4 25th Anniversary weighs 194 kg.