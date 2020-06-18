In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 June 2020 2:45 pm / 5 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced a product recall involving 55,354 units of Honda vehicles of various models. This is to replace the fuel pump as a precautionary measure, in line with a global fuel pump recall campaign that involves around 1.4 million vehicles.

UPDATE: More info regarding this global scale recall added

The affected Honda models were manufactured between 2018 and 2019 – see the chart below for the list of models involved. HM says that all cars produced in 2020 are not affected by this recall.

According to HM, this preventive measure is to address the possibility of loss of engine power or the vehicle stalling due to a faulty fuel pump. As of today, there are no reported cases of of accidents or injury caused by this issue in Malaysia, the company says.

In the US – where Honda and Acura earlier this month recalled 136,057 units – the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report mentions that the Denso-supplied fuel pumps were “exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time” during manufacturing, which could cause surface cracking and excessive fuel absorption, and eventually cause the impeller to become deformed and fail.

This Denso fuel pump issue does not only affect Honda. In March, UMW Toyota Motor recalled 13,500 units of Toyota and Lexus models ranging from the Toyota Innova to the Lexus LC 500. Click on the link to view UMWT’s recall.

All affected Honda customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Upon receipt of the notification letter, customers can make an appointment with a dealership to fix the issue, subject to parts availability. The fuel pump replacement is free of charge and so is workmanship.