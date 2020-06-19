In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2020 4:20 pm / 0 comments

Chevrolet has released photos of the facelifted 2021 Colorado in standard guise, months after we got a look at the more rugged ZR2 model, which is one of four available trims, with others being the base Work Truck, LT and Z71.

The pick-up truck borrows several cues from the larger Silverado that came before it, including a larger front grille as well as a redesigned front fascia with bigger intakes and a wider stance thanks to a new air dam that can be removed, if need be.

Changes at the rear all less extensive, as the taillights and broad step bumper with side cutouts are unchanged. However, the tailgate has been redesigned without the “bowtie” logo, which has been replaced with a large Chevrolet stamping instead, as seen on the Silverado.

As we’ve already seen, the ZR2 stands out from the pack with a unique fascia that features a gaping front intake with flow-through lettering in its grille. The off-road-oriented trim also gets red tow hooks, Multimatic dampers, front and rear electronic locking differentials, a 2-inch lift kit, a 3.5-inch wider track, along with an array of skid plates and underbody protection.

Unfortunately, the company did not provide any details about interior or mechanical updates for the new Colorado, although it did say production of the pick-up truck is set to begin later this month.