In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 June 2020 6:41 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque will be making its official Malaysian debut asa virtual launch via the Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia Facebook page next week on June 26, following its first local appearance as a preview at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) which took place last November.

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) revealed last month that the latest iteration of the Evoque will get advanced driver assistance systems and Smart Settings, an artificial intelligence (AI) system that will learn the driver’s preferences in areas such as seating position, audio and climate control settings.

The new Evoque for Malaysia will also get ClearSight technology front and rear; Clearsight Ground View renders the bonnet ‘invisible’ by projecting a 180-degree view of what is under the front of the vehicle, while the ClearSight rear view mirror similarly ‘sees through’ visual obstructions (such as from passengers or bulky luggage) by projecting a video feed from the top of the car’s rear on to the rear-view mirror.

In terms of infotainment, the Evoque will feature the InControl Touch Pro Duo setup with two 10-inch touchscreens and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display for the driver. Active safety equipment includes lane keep assist, as well as the Driver Condition Monitor that will trigger an audio and visual warning if it detect sudden, non-linear movements that suggest a fatigued driver.

The Malaysian-market Evoque has been indicated to arrive with a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine, and this is likely to be the 300 PS version, mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel-drive. Should drivers decide to summon its off-roading capabilities, Terrain Response 2 comes as standard, while the Evoque now boasts a water wading depth of 600 mm, or 100 mm more than before.

This second-generation model is based on the group’s Premium Transverse Architecture, with its longer wheelbase offering greater rear passenger knee room and better practicality; the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats now offer 1,383 litres of space, a 10% improvement.

What’s the L551 Evoque like? We’ve had an early peek at it, as our man Jonathan Lee has sampled the second-generation SUV in Athens. Check out the first drive video below.

