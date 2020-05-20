In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 May 2020 9:48 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque will finally be making its official Malaysian debut next month. It was first previewed in the country at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), before being spotted undergoing vehicle type approval by our reader.

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) revealed in a press statement that the stylish SUV will be getting advanced driver assistance tech and Smart Settings, the latter an artificial intelligence (AI) system. It’s the first Land Rover model to feature Smart Settings, which uses AI algorithms to learn the driver’s preference, such as preferred seat position, music and climate settings, as well as automatic adjustment of the steering column to maximise comfort and convenience.

There’s also the ClearSight rear-view mirror that transforms the actual mirror into an HD video screen. This comes in handy when rear visibility is compromised (by passengers or bulky items) – the driver simply has to flick a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the Evoque. The screen provides a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light, the company says.

The Evoque will also get ClearSight Ground View tech, which makes the bonnet invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the car. This feature is a world’s first, LR says, and is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high kerbs or tackling rough terrain.

Design-wise, the Evoque has always been a standout, and this latest version keeps all of its visual hallmarks, such as the stretched head- and tail lights, rising beltline, falling roofline and chunky wheel arches. Like the Velar, it also features flush door handles, while the optional R-Dynamic package adds unique burnished copper accents.

Inside, the cockpit is reminiscent of the Velar once again, featuring the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which uses a pair of 10-inch touchscreens and twin rotary dials to control various vehicular functions. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital display, and folding the rear bench (40:20:40 split) offers 1,383 litres of boot space, which is 10% larger than before.

On the powertrain side of things, the new Evoque will be offered with the automaker’s latest 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 150 PS to 300 PS. A nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard, and it comes with the Terrain Response 2 system as standard. Water wading depth is at 600 mm now, versus the 500 mm achieved by the older Evoque.

Not much has been revealed on safety, but the Evoque will be getting Lane Keep Assist with steering correction, as well as Driver Condition Monitor. The SUV also sits on Land Rover’s new Premium Transverse Architecture, and the lengthier wheelbase offers better rear knee room and better practicality overall.

GALLERY: Range Rover Evoque preview at PACE 2019

