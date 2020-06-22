In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 22 June 2020 12:05 pm / 0 comments

The limited edition Mazda MX-5 R Sport has finally gone on sale in the UK, with production limited to just 150 units. Prices start from £27,700 (RM146k), and as part of a limited time promo, Mazda said there will be no minimum deposit required.

The car is based on the Sport variant of the 2020 MX-5 and is powered by a SkyActiv-G 1.5 litre four-cylinder with 132 PS and 152 Nm of torque, which drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

Unique to this special edition model is the Polymetal Grey metallic paint that’s matched with a grey soft-top, as well as 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels. Additionally, gloss black wing mirrors provide a nice touch of contrast, while the cabin gets burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

Other niceties include automatic climate control, heated seats, a seven-inch MZD Connect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and cruise control.

Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson said: “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.”

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy,” he added.