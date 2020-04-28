In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2020 10:01 am / 0 comments

Mazda has introduced the new special edition MX-5 R-Sport in the United Kingdom, which is limited to just 150 units. Priced at 27,700 British pounds (RM150,125), the limited-run model is now open for booking online and comes with a few unique touches to make it stand out from a regular MX-5.

These include the standard Polymetal Grey metallic paint finish that is usually a cost option, as well as a grey fabric roof. The two-seater also comes with a set of 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy finish and contrasting black wing mirrors, while the interior sports burgundy Nappa leather with silver stitching.

The R-Sport is based on the Sport variant of the 2020 MX-5 and is powered by a SkyActiv-G 1.5 litre four-cylinder with 132 PS and 152 Nm of torque, which drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

As such, the rest of the standard equipment is pretty much identical, with items like climate control, heated seats, a 7-inch MZD Connect infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and cruise control.

“I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need,” said Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK.