In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2020 10:06 am / 2 comments

BMW is giving its entire 8 Series range a bit of bling with a new Golden Thunder Edition, which will be available from September 2020 onwards. Available as a coupe, convertible or Gran Coupe, the edition models are the work of BMW Individual, and come with added flair thanks to some aesthetic enhancements.

The most obvious are the gold accentuations applied to the exterior, which contrast perfectly against the body that is finished in one of two metallic finishes – Sapphire Black or Frozen Black. These includes lines running from the front apron to the side skirts and on into the rear apron, along with the side mirror caps, rear spoiler (on the coupe) and the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design.

Other highlights include the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line package with extended features and black calipers for the M brake system. As for the interior, you get extended Merino leather trim in black and an anthracite headliner, with more gold elements in the form of interior trim finishers in Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold.

To mark the vehicles out as something special, an “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription is embroidered on the front headrests and there’s a dedicated emblem on the centre console. The edition models also feature CraftedClarity glass applications for selected controls and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

As mentioned at the start, the Golden Thunder Edition is offered in three body styles, with variants ranging from the 840i and the 840d xDrive, right on through to the M850i xDrive. That means you get a selection of two 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engines (one petrol and one diesel) as well as a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol mill to choose from.