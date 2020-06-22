In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2020 10:44 am / 1 comment

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has introduced the new Selekt pre-owned programme, which provides customers with a convenient and hassle-free means of purchasing an approved used Volvo. The programme is already available in other markets, but has now made its way to our part of the world.

Cars under the programme are first carefully selected to ensure they are under five years old with less than 100,000 km of mileage on the clock. From there, they must undergo a mileage and service history verification process before being subjected to a vigorous 125-point inspection. Those that make the cut will then be given the most current software upgrades and if any replacements are required, only only genuine Volvo parts will be used, with work conducted by trained technicians.

Only when everything is in order, with safety, performance and appearance standards met, will the cars be released for sale. To ensure peace of mind ownership for customers, Volvos sold under the Selekt programme will also come with a minimum 12-month warranty, a complimentary one-year maintenance service package (VSA 1) and one-year roadside assistance service. Customers can also specify additional accessories and the Polestar optimisation package to go along with their purchases, if they wish.

“Through Volvo Selekt, we hope to give customers the choice of an alternative option while maintaining all the criteria of excellence, reliability and performance of a premium luxury car. Moreover, we are committed to ensuring that all of our customers experience a seamless and premium journey of acquiring and owning a Volvo car,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of VCM.

“Volvo Selekt thereon guarantees that customers will receive the same level of quality and service as that of a new Volvo car, but at a package that fulfills their financing needs,” he added. For now, the Selekt programme is available at Sisma Auto Glenmarie and interested parties can contact the centre for more information.