By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 June 2020 1:51 pm

In case the Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4R is not enough for you and the actual Panigale V4R at RM299,000 is too passe, here’s a life-sized Ducati Panigale V4R made from Lego Technic bricks. Taking about 400 hours, artist Riccardo Zangelmi built a 1:1 scale replica of Ducati’s top shelf racing super bike.

The entire build consumed 15,000 Lego bricks and weighs some 180 kg, making it heavier than the actual Panigale V4R. Zangelmi tore down and rebuilt the model eight times during the course of construction and eschewed the use of CAD or other modelling software.

No glue was used for the build and the main Lego Technic components used were beams and pins. In terms of colour, Zangelmi found himself using red, black, light grey most often in order to replicate the looks of the actual Panigale V4R.

Displayed alongside the real thing during a launch event held at the Modena racetrack, the life-size Lego Panigale V4 R was unveiled by Ducati MotoGP team racer Andrea Dovizioso and Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, along with Lego Italy general manager Paolo Lazzarin.

“Participating in this LEGO Italia and Ducati project was the most professional challenge exciting I’ve ever dealt with. I went beyond all limits and I won by crossing the finish line in a team,” said Zangelmi. For the future, Zanglemi has ambitions to reproduce his Lego Ducati Panigale V4R, this time as a dynamic model.