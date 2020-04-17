In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 April 2020 7:04 pm / 0 comments

If you find the price of a Ducati Panigale V4R, the Bologna firm’s flagship road-going superbike designed for race use, at RM299,000 a little salty for your taste, Lego is giving you the option to own one, albeit in ABS plastic. In collaboration with Ducati, Lego has issued Technic set #42107, the Ducati Panigale V4R, priced at 59.99 euros (RM283.63).

Comprising of 646 pieces, the Lego Ducati Panigale V4R is the first Lego Technic motorcycle model to include a working two-speed gearbox. While Lego aficionados are familiar with working gearboxes in the bigger Technic sets, replicating the gear function in a Lego build scaled down to motorcycle size is a challenge.

Naturally, the Stradale V-4 engine displacing 1,103 cc from the Panigale V4R is replicated, with working pistons. Suspension on the Technic Panigale V4R is also articulated but obviously lacks the ability to replicate the sophisticated suspension adjustment – this is a toy, after all.

The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4R measures 32 cm long, 16 cm tall and 8 cm wide. Availability is from June 1 from authorised Lego retail stores as well as online at the Lego website.

Meanwhile, Lego has also signed a licensing agreement with Lamborghini, with the first product due out “sometime in 2020.” No news on what it might be but we can safely assume it will be one of Lamborghini’s flagship supercars or perhaps the Urus.