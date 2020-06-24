In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 24 June 2020 1:48 pm / 3 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched its official store on Shopee, and in conjunction with the coming 7.7 Mid-Year Sale, the company will be offering exclusive deals for cars that are booked via Shopee between June 23 and July 7, 2020.

Customers are only required to pay RM199 to be in the running to win between RM4,279 to RM14,819 in rewards (depending on the chosen model), which includes savings, free home delivery (provided you live within 20 km radius of your chosen dealership), complimentary “deep sanitisation” package worth RM150, and a free VW Lego Camper worth RM499. What’s more, seven lucky customers will be chosen at random to receive a RM700 Shopee voucher.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said the move to Shopee is a way for the brand to optimise its services on digital applications, and at the same time offer the best deals and convenience when buying a new VW.

“We have achieved great success with our digital and e-commerce initiatives and being present on Shopee was the next natural step for us. This partnership with Shopee leverages on their digital expertise and platform to connect with our customers whilst offering them irresistible deals in conjunction with Shopee’s 7.7 Mid-Year Sale,” Winter said.

Shopee regional managing director, Ian Ho added: “We are pleased to be a part of this partnership with one of the biggest motoring brands in the world. It comes just at the right time following the recent announcement made by the government on the sales tax exemption on imported and locally assembled cars.”

“This piece of good news paired together with the attractive deals by Volkswagen on its store on Shopee is not to be missed. We look forward to strategic partnerships such as this one with Volkswagen, which provides an avenue for brands to go online for the benefit of Malaysians as we begin on this journey to recovery,” Ho noted. You may browse the VW store on Shopee, here.