In Local News, Mitsubishi, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 June 2020 12:46 pm / 2 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has introduced the Mitsubishi Connect mobile app for Mitsubishi vehicle owners in Malaysia, available in Android and Apple iOS versions from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store respectively, free of charge.

The Mitsubishi Connect mobile app offers vehicle owners vehicle-related digital services such as scheduling service appointments with their preferred MMM service centres, keep a log of their vehicle’s maintenance history as well as receive reminders for their next service. Here, owners can register one, or multiple vehicles within one user account, the company said.

Contact with the 24-hour Mitsubishi Assist customer care line is also enabled with the mobile app, which grants access to the firm’s 24-hour breakdown assistance across Malaysia. Calling for emergency services is also enabled here, with an ‘SOS’ function within the app that tracks the user’s location via GPS, and details will be verified by MMM customer service personnel in order to send help immediately.

The Mitsubishi Connect mobile app can also locate authorised Mitsubishi dealer and service centre locations nearest to the user, with dealer information and navigation sync functions in the app for customers to reach the dealer of their choice. Additional app functions also include a feed for latest company news, promotions, product information search and e-brochure download functions.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has propelled the shift towards digital transformation, and now MMM is pleased to offer Mitsubishi Connect to all our owners. With the Mitsubishi Connect mobile application, Mitsubishi owners can retrieve their vehicle and service information, as well as gain access to other functions and benefits at their fingertips, no matter where they may be,” said CEO of MMM Tomoyuki Shinnishi.