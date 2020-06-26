In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 26 June 2020 11:55 am / 1 comment

Towards the end of May, Nissan made headlines by teasing a whole slew of upcoming models that will debut over the next 18 months. We’ve already gotten the new X-Trail and next up is the Ariya, which is the production version of the identically-named electric crossover that made its debut at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show.

According to the Japanese carmaker, production of the Ariya is set to begin in July this year, so it isn’t far-fetched to expect a debut around that time. The company isn’t giving away a lot of details for now, so this shadowy teaser image is all we get for now.

Based on what we can see, the finished product appears to remain rather true to the concept, with a similar lighting signature at the front that sees two LED light guides flanking a more contemporary V-motion grille. However, it looks like the light strips have been slightly reprofiled on the production version, with another revision being the headlamps, which more tightly groups the four individual diodes within.

Nissan Ariya Concept

The rest of the car is shrouded in darkness for now, but seeing how the concept wasn’t too outlandish in its design, it’s likely many of the other cues like the sloping roofline, roof-mounted spoiler, wedged rear end, side mirrors and door handles will survive the transition with minor tweaks – leaked patents reinforce this belief.

As for the interior, the concept showcased a rather minimalist cabin that is dominated by a widescreen displays on the dashboard. These are complemented by modern, touch-based controls and switchgear, although it isn’t known if these will be revised for the Ariya that customers will be able to buy.

Reports indicate the Ariya will slot under the X-Trail in Nissan’s line-up in terms of size and uses a skateboard-style EV powertrain – battery under the floor – to maximise interior space. The powertrain is said to consist of two electric motors – one on each axle – although no power figures are readily available so far. Other items include Nissan’s ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system and (possibly) support for both DC and AC charging.

GALLERY: Nissan Ariya Concept