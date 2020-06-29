Police cracked down on motorcycle riders speeding on the East Coast Highway (LPT) over the weekend, closing off the road entirely and diverting them for a check. This occurred at the R&R stations at Lanchang and Chenor in Pahang.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the operation, dubbed Ops Tutup Khas went on for three hours, reports Berita Harian. Speaking to the press, Traffic Police Investigation department assistant director I Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain, said 600 riders and their motorcycles were examined during operation.
358 summons were issued for various traffic offences and 20 motorcycles were seized. Involving 12 officers and 52 police personnel, assisted by five Department of Environment staff and 10 member of the National Anti Drug Agency, riders were examined for compliance to traffic regulation and their motorcycles for legal compliance, including noise restrictions.
Amongst offences committed were expired licence and road tax as well as illegal modifications. “What I regret most is some of the rider were riding without a rear brake. This is dangerous not only to themselves but also other road users, ” said Nadzri.
Meanwhile, three riders were found to be under the influence of narcotics while seven others were caught for environmental offences. “Many of these riders are youth and we advise them if they are interested in racing the highway is not the place but take it to Sepang instead,” Nadzri said.
Comments
Last night at about 9:35pm, a group of 10 bikers were racing on the vehicle lanes of the second Penang bridge. They were cutting in and out between the cars endangering everyone and themselves too. I certainly hope the authorities will look at the CCTV cameras and arrest them.
Already told Wee. This is one LOW HANGING FRUIT. If motorcyclist has the highest fatality in road accident. Please go tackle the main category. Start enforcement is in highways or places where bike lane is provided.
yesterday about the same time also, at plus highway from melaka to selangor. there were like 100 of them (kapcai rempit and superbike rempit, both also same). they even blocked half the lane in the RnR.
oh how i wish i could just suddenly swerve in their path with my truck as they speed like crazy thru traffic. they deserve to be in the ground
Kudos to our abang-abang polis for clamping down.
Kudos to the Traffic Police!
Geng motor besar hobi kami mahal tu takde kena tangkap ke..?
Yang tu pun menyampah jugak
Good job. Personally I would have them push their bikes along the highway, in full riding gear, bare footed.
Hello Nadzri, u think sepang circuit cheap ah