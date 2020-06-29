In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 June 2020 10:03 am / 8 comments

Police cracked down on motorcycle riders speeding on the East Coast Highway (LPT) over the weekend, closing off the road entirely and diverting them for a check. This occurred at the R&R stations at Lanchang and Chenor in Pahang.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the operation, dubbed Ops Tutup Khas went on for three hours, reports Berita Harian. Speaking to the press, Traffic Police Investigation department assistant director I Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain, said 600 riders and their motorcycles were examined during operation.

358 summons were issued for various traffic offences and 20 motorcycles were seized. Involving 12 officers and 52 police personnel, assisted by five Department of Environment staff and 10 member of the National Anti Drug Agency, riders were examined for compliance to traffic regulation and their motorcycles for legal compliance, including noise restrictions.

Amongst offences committed were expired licence and road tax as well as illegal modifications. “What I regret most is some of the rider were riding without a rear brake. This is dangerous not only to themselves but also other road users, ” said Nadzri.

Meanwhile, three riders were found to be under the influence of narcotics while seven others were caught for environmental offences. “Many of these riders are youth and we advise them if they are interested in racing the highway is not the place but take it to Sepang instead,” Nadzri said.