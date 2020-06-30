In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2020 11:23 am / 1 comment

It has been over three years since the second-generation Audi Q5 made its debut, and the German carmaker has now given the popular SUV its first facelift. Apart from styling updates to bring it in line with other Q models in the range, the Q5 also gets some revisions to its list of equipment.

The new look features a slimmer, octagonal Singleframe grille that mimics that of the larger Q8, flanked by redesigned LED headlamps (matrix LEDs are an option) with a new signature for the daytime running lights. In the lower apron, the side air intakes have been enlarged and now sport trapezoidal inserts as part of the larger bumper design.

When specified with the advanced line trim package, the SUV is decorated with chromed vertical slats for the grille and silver under-ride guards for the bumpers, while the S line comes with a honeycomb mesh grille insert and a chrome strip framing the rear diffuser. Both trims come with 18-inch wheels, but there are options sized from 19 to 20 inches also available.

According to Audi, the new bumper adds 19 mm to the vehicle’s length, which now measures in at 4.68 metres, while the width (1.89 metres), height (1.66 metres) and wheelbase (2.82 metres) remain unchanged from before.

Unlike the A4 that received new body panels with its facelift, the Q5 looks pretty much identical to before when viewed from the side. However, the rear sees new taillights with OLED technology that can be specified in three light signatures upon ordering the vehicle, with a decorative trim strip linking them.

At launch, Audi will also offer the Q5 as an “edition one” based on the S line exterior, but enhanced by black accents on the Audi badges, rear doors, roof rails side mirrors and carbon door trim. The equipment package also includes branded puddle lamps. red brake calipers, 19-inch wheels and sports seats.

On the inside, the general layout of the Q5’s dashboard is retained, with the only significant change being the adoption of the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB 3) already being used in the latest A4 and A3. The system consists of a 10.1-inch MMI touch display that provides access to a multitude of media playback options and connected services, with 10 times the processing power compared to the previous MIB2 system.

The Audi virtual cockpit is also present here, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that can be configured via the multifunction steering wheel. For a little extra, customers can also add on and optional head-up display.

On the mechanical side of things, four suspension setups are offered, including a standard option with or without damper control, sports and adaptive air suspension, the last of which offers five-stage ride height control via the Audi drive select system with up to seven profiles.

As for the running gear, the SUV will be available as the Q5 40 TDI when it goes on sale in Europe in fall 2020 (assembly is at the San José Chiapa plant in Mexico), packing a mild hybrid 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel TDI engine. The mill provides 204 PS (201 hp) and 400 Nm of torque and is paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission as well as a quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi says the mild hybrid system helps reduce fuel consumption and consists of a belt-driven starter-generator (BSG) that is linked to a lithium-ion battery on a 12-volt electrical system. This helps to recuperate energy when coasting and braking, as well as allowing for the start-stop function to operate at speeds below 22 km/h. Unlike the 48-volt system in the Q7, it doesn’t help to reduce turbo lag or drive advanced suspension systems.

The region will also welcome two further power variants of the four-cylinder TDI engine later on, along with a V6 TDI (likely the SQ5 TDI) and two versions of the 2.0 litre four-cylinder TFSI engine. A plug-in hybrid TFSI e powertrain will also be offered in two output variants, with one of them already mentioned for the United States market.

On that mention, Audi did provide more detailed information about the powertrains available for the US market, starting with a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TFSI engine with a low-voltage mild hybrid system for the Q5 45 TFSI quattro, which makes 14 PS (13 hp) more than before at 265 PS (261 hp), with torque unchanged at 370 Nm.

There’s also the aforementioned TFSI e plug-in hybrid (Q5 55 TFSI e quattro) that features an electric motor sandwiched between said TFSI engine and transmission, with a total system output of 367 PS (362 hp) and 500 Nm. The mild hybrid and PHEV powertrains get a seven-speed dual-clutch with quattro all-wheel drive.

A third option for the US is the performance-focused SQ5, which is powered by 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 TFSI developing 353 PS (349 hp) and 500 Nm, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic and all-wheel drive. The SQ5 also gets adaptive dampers as standard, with optional air suspension.

Lastly, the Q5 gets a number of driver assistance features, with some being part of the Audi pre sense city system, including side assist, lane departure warning, pre sense rear, rear cross traffic assist, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, an around-view monitor, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. Options include turn assist, collision avoidance assist and exit warning systems.