30 June 2020 2:00 pm

Following the Malaysian debut of the Subaru Forester GT Edition at the beginning of this month, we have since managed to photograph a full gallery of the 2.0 litre, naturally aspirated all-wheel drive SUV. The GT Edition is based on the top 2.0i-S EyeSight variant, which as the name suggests, comes with the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems.

This includes Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Also part of the package are Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, a Side View Monitor and a Blind-Spot Detection system.

The Forester GT Edition is powered by the Japanese automaker’s FB20 naturally aspirated, direct-injection horizontally-opposed four-cylinder petrol engine, here producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, which is sent to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission. Driveline management is handled by the Special X-Mode selector, featuring Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes.

Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels unique to the GT Edition with ‘GT’ centre caps, shod in 225/55 tyres. Exterior kit that distinguishes the GT Edition from other Forester stablemates include a front bumper lip extension, side skirts, roof spoiler and rear bumper lip extension, while the interior receives GT Edition-specific leather upholstery.

Infotainment kit is comprised of an eight-inch Display Audio setup with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the included Superview Around Recognition 360 offers a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings for moving about in close quarters.

The example photographed here wears the Crystal White Pearl paint finish, and this joins a palette of six other colours comprising Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica. Priced at RM178,788, this represents an increase of RM8,000 over the 2.0i-S EyeSight. Check out our detailed gallery of the Subaru Forester GT Edition, here.