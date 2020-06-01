In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2020 2:33 pm / 0 comments

The Subaru Forester GT Edition has now been launched in Malaysia at RM177,788, or RM8,000 more than the 2.0i-S EyeSight. This follows its launch in neighbouring Singapore in January. This makes it the second GT Edition model to join the Malaysian market after the XV GT Edition, which arrived in Malaysia last May.

Based on the top 2.0i-S ES variant, the GT Edition is similarly powered by the FB20 2.0 litre, naturally aspirated boxer-four cylinder petrol engine, which produces 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a Lineartronic CVT and the automaker’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

Also included in the drivetrain feature set is the Special X-Mode selector, to enable easier switching between Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. Setting the GT Edition apart from its stablemates is its aero kit, which is comprised of a front bumper lip extension, side skirts, a roof spoiler and a rear bumper lip extension.

The Forester GT Edition also gets its own alloy wheel design measuring 18 inches in diameter, while inside, the all-wheel-drive SUV gets GT Edition-specific leather upholstery.

The 2.0i-S ES that forms the basis of this GT Edition comes with the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems, including Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Sway and Departure Warning, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, a Side View Monitor and a Blind-Spot Detection system are also included.

In terms of conveniences inside, the Forester GT Edition receives an eight-inch Display Audio system that enables Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mobile device connectivity, while a Superview Around Recognition 360 (360-degree view monitor system) offers visual help when driving in tight spaces.

The Subaru Forester GT Edition is offered in a choice of seven colours – Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.

GALLERY: 2020 Subaru Forester GT Edition at the Singapore Motor Show