30 June 2020

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team has revealed a new livery for its W11 race car ahead of Formula 1’s revised 2020 season opener in Austria, which is set to take place this weekend.

Unlike the previous livery deployed earlier in the year when the team arrived at the cancelled Australian Grand Prix, the Silver Arrows will run an all-black base livery as they make a stand against racism and discrimination, as well as pledging to improve diversity within the team.

“In our organisation, just 3% of our workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of our employees are women. This lack of diversity shows that we need to find new approaches to attract talent from many areas of society we do not currently reach,” the team said in a statement.

The announcement comes in light of global protests around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which Lewis Hamilton has vocally supported. “Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes. But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent,” said Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Previous W11 livery for the 2020 F1 season

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport,” he added.

Aside from the black base finish, the new livery will feature more prominent Petronas branding, along with the call to ‘End Racism’ featured on the halo of Mercedes cars, while the united F1 initiative #WeRaceAsOne is seen on the mirrors of the W11. In addition to changing the colours of their car, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will also race in black overalls in 2020, with both drivers adapting their helmet designs.

“It’s so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity. I have personally experienced racism in my life and seen my family and friends experience racism, and I am speaking from the heart when I appeal for change,” commented Hamilton.

“Formula 1 is a world that is defined by performance, but it still contains many barriers for people who come from backgrounds that haven’t traditionally been part of the sport. We know that our teams are stronger when they are more representative of the society we are part of, and it is important for us to be united and show our commitment to change,” said Bottas.