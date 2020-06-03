In Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2020 2:34 pm / 0 comments

Formula 1 is finally set to return in July after several races have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. According to F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey, the 2020 season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed later by a second race at the same track a week later (July 12).

These are part of eight races that have been announced so far, all of which will be held at European race tracks. Following the double header in Austria, there’s the Hungarian Grand Prix (July 19), British Grand Prix (August 2), 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (August 9), Spanish Grand Prix (August 16), Belgian Grand Prix (30 August) and Italian Grand Prix (September 6).

All races will be supported Formula 2 and Formula 3, and a wider calendar is still being finalised before being published in the coming weeks. The aim is to have a total of 15 to 18 races before completing the season in December.

“In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way. We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks,” said Carey.

“I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula 1. While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do, but we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world,” he added.

Carey also said, “an individual having been found with a positive infection will not lead to a cancellation of a race. We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if an individual has to be put in quarantine, we have the ability to quarantine them at a hotel and to replace that individual.”