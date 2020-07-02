In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 July 2020 3:43 pm / 0 comments

The AC Cobra, an automotive legend from the 1960s, has just been given a new lease of life. The reborn classic is available in two versions – the AC Cobra Series 1 Electric and the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition, and production is limited to just 58 units each (58 representing the number of years since the launch of the original Cobra).

As the name implies, the Series 1 Electric is a fully electric model, and its powertrain is built on the Cobra’s original ladder frame architecture. Adaptations have been made throughout the chassis to accommodate the batteries, and components such as the steering system, brakes and suspension have all been upgraded to meet the expectations of modern motoring.

The electric motor produces 230 kW (313 PS) and 500 Nm of peak torque (250 Nm continuous torque), allowing the 1,250-kg roadster to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The onboard 54 kWh battery pack delivers an estimated 240 km of range on a full charge, and it supports a maximum charge rate of 6 kW.

The body of the car will be made of high grade composite, and the cabin will remain completely original. Just four colours of the Series 1 Electric are offered – AC Electric Blue, AC Electric Black, AC Electric White (pictured here), and AC Electric Green. Prices start from £138,000 (RM739k).

Meanwhile, the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition gets shoehorned with Ford’s 2.3 litre four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, tuned to produce about 355 PS and 440 Nm of torque. It’s quicker than the electric model in the century sprint, requiring just six seconds to do the deed. It also weighs less, at 1,100 kg.

The 140 Charter Edition will share the same handling and performance upgrades as its full electric twin, but customers have a wider range of colours to choose from. This one is also cheaper, with the base price starting at £85,000 (RM455k). Deliveries for both models will begin at the end of the year.

AC Cars CEO, Alan Lubinsky said: “Our long saga reflects the many challenges of making sports cars in low volumes in the modern world. But, over the years, our belief in the brand has been sustained by the loyalty and support of AC Cobra owners worldwide.”

“Their faith has given us the motivation to keep on striving to give AC a future – and with these superb new products, engineered not just for today but for tomorrow, I am convinced we have given AC a bright future. We have more exciting plans ahead but our focus for now is to get these 116 cars built, sold and out where they should be – on the open road,” he added.