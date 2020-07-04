In Cars, International News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2020 3:06 pm / 12 comments

Perodua has officially launched the third-generation Myvi in Brunei, with distribution being handled by GHK Motors in the country. Buyers there will have access to two variants, including the 1.3G and S-Edition, the latter being rather interesting and isn’t offered in our local market (we’ll get to that later).

The 1.3G is pretty much identical to the 1.3 Standard G AT available here, and is powered by a 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with Dual VVT-i that makes 94 hp and 121 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a four-speed torque converter automatic driving the front wheels, with a rated fuel consumption of 20.3 km/l.

Standard equipment for the 1.3G includes 14-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, keyless engine start/stop, fabric seat upholstery, a standard head unit with USB input, reverse sensors, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), traction control, four airbags and an emergency stop signal system. This variant is priced at B$17,246 (RM53,045) – about RM10,000 more than what we pay here – and comes with a three-year/100,000-km warranty.

That’s all well and good but the big surprise here is the S-Edition, which is essentially the 1.3G but with a body kit and other accessories added on. In the metal, the variant bears a close resemblance to the Myvi GT put on display at the 2018 KL International Motor Show (KLIMS), and is totally different from the GearUp items offered in Malaysia.

At the front, the S-Edition gets a bolder front grille framed by silver trim, with a tweaked Perodua logo placed in the centre of the honeycomb mesh insert. This insert design is replicated for the more aggressive bumper, which comes with three large intakes, a splitter in the lower apron and a small “S-Edition” badge.

Down the sides, the car doesn’t get the fancy wheels and Brembo brakes like on the KLIMS show car. Instead the 14-inch units are of a fan-style design that differs from the regular 1.3G, and is complemented by accented side skirts and decals that run from the VVT-i badge on the front fender to just beyond the rear doors.

Moving towards the rear, you’ll find a prominent diffuser element at the bottom and no dual-exhaust setup, along with a roof spoiler that is larger and stands out taller than what was seen on the Myvi GT. As for the interior, it remains unchanged and features the same kit as the 1.3G.

For now, the S-Edition is only offered in Brunei but it isn’t too far-fetched to say that this may (or may not) be the SE or GT kit that Malaysia (could) get in the future. There’s also a possibility that the parts are made independently by Perodua’s Brunei dealer and not supplied by Perodua themselves. In any case, what do you think of this body kit for the Myvi? Would you like this to be an option in our market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

