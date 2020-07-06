In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2020 5:08 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has announced that it will expand its GR Heritage Parts programme to include the 2000GT, but only actual owners will be allowed to purchase the reproduced spare parts. So, if you happen to own one of the most iconic Japanese sports cars ever made, which is worth quite a pretty penny these days, you’re in luck.

The parts will be made and sold by Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), with more information set to be released on its official website from August 1, 2020. For now, we’re only being told that parts will be made available for 2000GTs equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, with transmission-related items being gears, synchro hubs and sleeves, gaskets and oil seal kits, bearing kits, snap ring kits, thrust washers and shift forks.

As the 2000GT also came with a limited-slip differential – a first for a Japanese car at the time – TGR will also offer a final gear kit and ring gear set bolt for the car’s rear differential. According to the company, the decision to limit sales of these parts to owners is to prevent reselling, with the number of parts sold being limited per car.

The 2000GT was first launched in 1967 and was developed in collaboration with Yamaha Motor, featuring a 2.0 litre DOHC straight-six engine, four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, radial tires and magnesium alloy wheels. By the end of its production run in 1970, a total of just 351 units were produced, 337 of which were sold as road cars.

Prior to its launch, the car managed to set several records in the Speed Trials held at the Yatabe High Speed Testing Course in 1966, averaging a pace of 207.22 km/h (128.76 mph) around the circuit’s banked oval. In the process, it smashed three world records and set 13 new international records for speed and endurance, including for the quickest 15,000-km/10,000-mile run, taking 72 hours for the feat.

A star on the track and on the silver screen, the 2000GT was also featured in 1967 James Bond movie You Only Live Twice, with Sean Connery seen driving around in a special, one-off topless version of the sports car. Even Daniel Craig – the current James Bond – famously declared the 2000GT as his favourite Bond car.

Toyota’s GR Heritage Parts programme also covers the A70 and A80 Supra, which will receive new parts from July 1, including fuel sender gauges and door handles for the A70, along with A80 door handles.