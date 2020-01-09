In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 9 January 2020 10:48 am / 10 comments

While the GR Supra continues to be one of the hottest sports cars on the market, Toyota has clearly not forgotten the legions of past Supra owners. In the run up to the Tokyo Auto Salon, the company announced it will remanufacture parts for the A70 and A80 models under the GR Heritage Parts programme, offering them both in Japan as well as in export markets.

The project will be building parts that are no longer available, such as the propeller shaft, door handles, fuel sender gauge, weatherstrips and front emblems for the A70, as well as the headlights, door handles and brake booster for the A80.

Best of all, they will be offered for sale as genuine Toyota parts, and that means they will be able to be purchased from Toyota dealers just like any other spare part.

Toyota will be displaying some of the components at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with details on the specific components and their availability will be announced at a later date. Get your chequebooks ready…