While the GR Supra continues to be one of the hottest sports cars on the market, Toyota has clearly not forgotten the legions of past Supra owners. In the run up to the Tokyo Auto Salon, the company announced it will remanufacture parts for the A70 and A80 models under the GR Heritage Parts programme, offering them both in Japan as well as in export markets.
The project will be building parts that are no longer available, such as the propeller shaft, door handles, fuel sender gauge, weatherstrips and front emblems for the A70, as well as the headlights, door handles and brake booster for the A80.
Best of all, they will be offered for sale as genuine Toyota parts, and that means they will be able to be purchased from Toyota dealers just like any other spare part.
Toyota will be displaying some of the components at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with details on the specific components and their availability will be announced at a later date. Get your chequebooks ready…
Comments
Build back the whole car A80 supra lar. Wif improve same 2jz engine.
Last time in Malaysia can buy brand new Toyota Supra Supreme for RM100k
Toyota car never breakdown, now kepala pening making spareparts for their reliable cars.
The only Super Supreme that can get cheap is from Pizza Hut
Thats the way…. please continue for other older Toyota and Lexus…
Gudjob toyota….
Toyota realised how such a huge failure that A90 Supra has become amongst their loyal Supra fans that held onto their legacy models, they are forced to restart spare parts production for these long out of production cars. They might as well scrap the A90 Supra and restart A80 production once again.
To Toyota fansies, A90 is a heresy and just another Beemer
Considering that the A90 has a 1 year waiting list in Malaysia as well Australia, and the fact that Magna Steyr is already producing an estimated 10k units per year, I think the the guys at Toyota are thinking anything but a failure but how to ramp up production. You should probably speak to someone that has driven or (if they’re lucky) owns an A90 before you jump to conclusions. Good on Toyota! Will be great to see the supra enthusiasts and all the generations of the Supra back on the road!
Aiyoo..no parts for KE20 and KE30.