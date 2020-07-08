In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 8 July 2020 12:46 pm / 0 comments

Many people have developed new hobbies throughout the quarantine period to pass time, and one way Mark Webber chose to pass his was to carefully plan out his perfect Porsche Taycan specifications.

His approach to the configurator was simple, stating that “configuring the Taycan isn’t a difficult thing to get right,” because it’s a “super-clean looking car already.” His colour of choice is Dolomite Silver, because apparently he is “extremely traditional and conservative when it comes to colours” – his own words.

For options, the first box Webber ticked was the Carbon SportDesign Package, one he admittedly hasn’t seen in person before. This adds carbon-fibre skirting throughout the car, and complementing the stealthy colour scheme is the 21-inch Taycan Exclusive wheels with black brake calipers.

For the cabin, the former Formula One driver made it a point to keep things understated. “Black and Slate Grey compliments what’s going on outside and I love Alcantara, as you can see in all my 911 cars. I do everyone’s head in at Porsche. Maybe it’s great memories of motorsport, but Alcantara to me says fast.”

“It does get a bit warm in hotter environments, but that’s why I’ve also opted for the cooling seats,” he added. Webber also picked the panoramic roof, which he said “really tops it off, inside or out.”

As the 2015 World Endurance Champion with Porsche Motorsport, the last option is one that Webber can’t do without – Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport. “Whenever Porsche gives you the option of putting the cherry on the cake in terms of dynamics, it’s something I’ll always do. But there’s not much else I need. For my money, this is the ideal Taycan,” he noted.

To recap, the Taycan is Porsche’s first fully electric model, and it’s currently available in six flavours, starting from the entry-level Taycan to the mid-range Taycan 4S and range-topping Taycan Turbo S. A shooting brake version, called the Taycan Cross Turismo, is set to join the line-up later this year.

Being Mark Webber, he opted for the Turbo S, which offers up to 761 PS in overboost mode and 1,050 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h is done in just 2.8 seconds, 0-160 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 9.8 seconds. The top speed is 260 km/h, and the 93.4 kWh battery provides up to 412 km of range (WLTP cycle).

GALLERY: Porsche Taycan Turbo

