In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 8 July 2020 3:30 pm

The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor will debut in the United States for the 2022 model year, and it will head to the American market with a 2.7 litre EcoBoost Nano turbocharged petrol engine, Car Expert has been informed by its sources.

The upcoming Bronco in the United States will also receive this engine, whereas the forthcoming Ranger Raptor for the Australian market will be offered with two diesel powerplants, the Australian website reported.

The next-generation Ranger will continue to be built upon the firm’s T6 platform, which will be offered in Australian and Asian markets with the 2.0 litre biturbo diesel with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and switchable four-wheel-drive.

The next Ranger Raptor’s 3.0L turbodiesel engine will come from the 2021 F-150, said the report

This will be joined by an optional 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 engine that produces 258 PS and 600 Nm of torque, reports Car Expert, and be mated to the 10-speed automatic transmission along with permanent all-wheel-drive with a driver-selectable low-range mode.

This drivetrain combination is the same as that found in the F-150 pick-up truck for the United States, a market that will also receive the next Ranger Raptor with the company’s second-generation 2.7 litre V6 turbo petrol with 329 PS and 542 Nm of torque.

Car Expert cites a screen shot from what appears to be a Ford database, which also states that the 2.7 litre turbo petrol unit will be all-wheel-drive, suggesting that it will not be a switchable driveline setup like the one in the 2.0 litre diesel-powered Ranger Raptor.

The Bronco will reportedly be sold in countries under the International Markets Group, which includes countries like Thailand and Malaysia

The 2.7 litre V6 turbo petrol is being tested in Australia, according to the website, as the vehicle identification number (VIN) matches earlier numbers used for Australian-produced Ford vehicles, it said. This could be the powertrain that Ford is waiting to include in the North American Ranger Raptor line-up, as a patent registration for the Ranger Raptor in the US was filed, but the model was not launched, suggests Car Expert.

The T6 platform-based Ford Bronco is expected to launch in the United States with the current 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine paired with the 10-speed automatic gearbox, with a seven-speed manual transmission – including a low-speed crawl ratio – to be available in the Bronco as well.

The aforementioned Ford database screen image also mentions a ‘U725’ prototype, which is internal code for the new Bronco, says Car Expert. Given that its platform is shared with the Ranger, it makes sense for the 2.7L EcoBoost Nano V6 engine to be used in both upcoming models for economies of scale, it said.

An earlier report from the Australian website last week indicated that the Bronco, along with the new F-150, could be sold in Australia as factory-built right-hand-drive models, as opposed to converted units. An investor presentation slide reveals the F-150 and Bronco to be marked with ‘IMG’ indicators in the presentation legend; this is internal Ford-speak for the International Markets Group which comprises 100 countries including Australia, New Zealand, India, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.