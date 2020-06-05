In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 June 2020 12:39 pm / 0 comments

Ford originally planned to introduce the all-new Bronco in spring, but that has since been pushed back to June, according to a landing page on the company’s website. More likely than not, the delay is due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has heavily impacted the United States.

The health crisis has resulted in the Blue Oval having to shut down several of its US-based facilities, and while some plants have restarted production, things aren’t off to great start. This has placed some doubt on the Bronco’s production schedule, although the company says it is still on track to deliver SUVs to dealers in 2021.

The sixth-generation Bronco was first announced in 2017 alongside the return of the Ranger to the US. Since that time, there has been no shortage of leaks, patent and trademark filings as well as spyshots of the SUV, which will rival the Jeep Wrangler.

It is no secret that the SUV will be offered in both two- and four-door body styles, sharing the same platform with the Ranger. Details about the model’s available powertrains are not out yet, but it is expected to include the brand’s 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder and a 10-speed automatic transmission, a pairing also used for the Ranger and Mustang.

More recently, rumours indicate there will also be a seven-speed manual option with an exta-low gear and even a Bronco Raptor powered by a 3.0 litre turbo V6 from the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. With July just a few weeks away, we’ll find out more about the Bronco when it makes its debut then.

GALLERY: Ford Bronco spyshots