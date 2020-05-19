Launches of the Ford F-150 and Bronco appear to be delayed approximately by the amount of time the automaker’s production plants have been idle, Bloomberg reported.
Ford had initially planned for the resumption of production in North America from April 6 at its Hermasillo plant with other sites to follow suit from April 14, however these too had been postponed indefinitely. Given the near-two month duration since the US plants closure from March 20, this would likely mean a delay of around two months before the launches take place.
The Blue Oval had planned for production to restart earlier this week from May 18 as it is in great need of profits from the new models in order to recover from its predicted US$5 billion (RM21.7 billion) operating loss in this quarter, according to the report. The updated F-150 mid-sized pick-up, Bronco and the fully-electric Mach-E have been initially scheduled to enter production by end of the year.
“Given our inability to work in the assembly plants during the shelter-in-place restrictions, it will have an impact on programme timing, in terms of the launches. But we expect the launch delays to be commensurate with the duration of the shutdown period,” said Hau Thai-Tang, head of product development and purchasing at Ford, adding that the company’s main goal at this time is to save cash.
Meanwhile, demand for the all-electric Mach-E has seen its first year allocation to be ‘just about sold out’ by mid-March, having attracted 32,000 bookings by January. The Mach-E base model starts with 254 hp and 420 Nm of torque, while the top GT version outputs 439 hp and 830 Nm in Performance Edition guise.
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
Tags: COVID-19
Comments
Nice Monster MPV ever!
All car sales men will need to change their job.
Ford makes the proper off-road SUV, surely Bronco won’t flip onto its sides during impact test like Chevy Jeep did.