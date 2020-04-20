In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2020 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Despite rumoured delays in production as well as new model preview events due to precautions against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Ford will be proceeding with the global debut of the new Bronco in northern hemisphere spring season, according to Roadshow. The production form of the upcoming Bronco was leaked earlier in March, and was revealed to be made in two-door and four-door bodystyles.

The 2021 model year 4X4 has been tipped to feature the Blue Oval’s 2.7 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, which will be mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This engine also serves in the F-150, Edge and the Lincoln Nautilus, and it produces 325 hp in the F-150 pick-up truck, which is closest in configuration to the Bronco as both employ the longitudinal driveline layout.

Both two- and four-door versions of the new Bronco will feature separate roof sections that can be removed, according to a patent filing from 2018 that was sighted in February. The removable roof structure features B-, C- and D-pillars which can be detached for a true open-air experience, while telescoping beams offer added security for when the doors are removed.

2021 Ford Bronco patent diagrams. Click to enlarge

Another patent that was sighted for the new Bronco is for repackable side curtain airbags, which is meant to allow the user to manually put away the deployed airbags into their covers and re-manoeuvre the vehicle to a more easily accessible area for emergency services to assist, in the event an incident occurs in a remote area where help is not immediately available.

Ford’s closures and delays also saw the indefinite closure of its plants in the United States. The company had initially planned for production to resume April 6 at its Hermosillo plant and on April 14 at other key US facilities, however this plan was shelved and resumption dates will be announced later on.

The exception to this will be the Rawsonville Components Plant, which will produce the General Electric/Airon Model A-E ventilator for Covid-19 patients, where 500 United Auto Workers (UAW) staff tasked with the goal of making 50,000 ventilators by July 4.

