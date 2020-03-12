In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 March 2020 11:10 am / 0 comments

Ahead of its launch that is slated to be by the second quarter of this year, images of the upcoming Ford Bronco have been leaked by enthusiast site Bronco 6G, showing the ladder-frame off-roader with its production body completely undisguised.

The site’s forum thread shows the 2021 Bronco in four-door and two-door bodystyles, with the latter seen wearing a more aggressive set of tyres than the four-door. Certain exterior details could point to technical details for the Bronco, such as the slight bonnet bulge which has been rumoured to house a 2.7 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

This engine is used elsewhere within the company’s model line-up, including the F-150, Edge ST and the Lincoln Nautilus. This engine produces 325 hp in the F-150, which is the closest to the configuration for the Bronco as both employ the longitudinal layout, whereas the Edge and the Nautilus have their engines transversely mounted, according to Ford Authority.

Details previously hidden by the camouflage foil on the Bronco include the grab rails on the corners of the bonnet, and now the circular LED daytime running lights can be seen in entirety. Around to the back, the tail lamps have also been revealed, and appears to be in keeping with the rest of the Bronco’s upright, square-cut lines. Partially hidden in the background is a black, roofless two-door prototype.

In the cases of both four- and two-door versions, each Bronco appears to have separate roof sections that can be removed, which have been indicated by the sighting of patents filed in February 2018 that also showed a design for side barriers and a hinge latch assembly for removable doors.

Another patent also sighted is for airbags that can be repacked, following deployment in the event of an incident. This is so that the airbags can be repacked in order for the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle out of areas where help is not immediately available, to a more easily accessible location for emergency services to assist, though it remains to be seen if this feature will debut with the forthcoming Bronco.

