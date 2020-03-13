In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 March 2020 5:53 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen some leaked shots of the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco, and now here are some details on the reborn American icon, shared by Reuters, which also published the above image of the Ford Bronco R race prototype.

The report focuses on Ford’s intention to take on Fiat Chrysler’s highly profitable Jeep brand, reviving an old rivalry in the rugged off-roader market. The Bronco – which will surface again nearly 55 years after the debut of the original, and 24 years after the final one was made – will debut soon as a mid-size SUV that’s based on the Ranger pick-up truck.

Ford is set to reveal details of the 2021 Ford Bronco on March 17, but word is that this Bronco SUV is just a start for the nameplate, and that more Bronco models will follow. According to insiders contacted by the newswire, this is a more compact, car-based Bronco Sport that will surface later this year. In consideration are a Bronco pick-up and a Bronco Raptor performance version.

Since the Bronco was announced three years ago, Ford execs have not been shy in admitting that the reborn car is the Blue Oval’s rival to the Jeep Wrangler. In 1965, the original two-door Bronco was aimed at the Jeep CJ, which later became the Wrangler. Ford’s dream of building a franchise around the Bronco name has Jeep’s strong brand in mind.

FCA’s cash cow currently has six nameplates in North America, from the compact Renegade to the new Gladiator pick-up, with more coming. Last year, Jeep sold 1.5 million units worldwide. Ford’s Bronco will start small – suppliers say that the target is 125,000 units in the first year.

Dealers are hungry for the car. Beau Boeckmann – boss of LA’s Galpin Ford, which is one of the largest US Ford dealers – said the Bronco’s return is much anticipated. “I’ve had more people ask about this car than anything else we’ve launched. I don’t see why Bronco’s potential wouldn’t be the same as Jeep’s,” he said.

Bronco production starts in Michigan this spring, while the Bronco Sport, which will share internals with the Ford Escape a.k.a. Kuga, is slated for production this fall in Mexico.