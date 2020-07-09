In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 July 2020 6:08 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has introduced the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Malaysia, the car now available for viewing at the company’s showroom in KL. Before you get too excited, take note that it isn’t the actual Vantage AMR, but a specially-kitted Vantage V8 that draws its styling inspiration from the Vantage AMR. The company points out that the car is a limited-edition unit, and is the only one in the country.

That it’s not the real AMR is quite easy to spot – the lack of of the lime green central runner decal is the most obvious clue from the outside, and a quick glance inside at the shifter reveals the absence of a manual gearbox, among other bits (for example, brake calipers).

Nonetheless, plenty of inspirational cues in the form of the Lime Essence graphic highlights on the front grille insert and rear diffuser, which contrasts well with the Arden Green exterior. Elsewhere, the special is configured with a twill carbon-fibre exterior body pack, matte black front grille and exhaust finishers, while the roof and side mirror covers are in gloss black.

Inside, while satin silver is the primary accent colour for the general trim, Lime Essence is to be found again, its use on the centre console and door card trim inlays providing for striking highlights. The shade also makes its way on as contrast stitching on the Sports Plus seats, dashboard and door inserts.

Equipment on the example, which rides on 20-inch forged wheels, includes a Sports+ flat-bottomed steering wheel, an Aston Martin Premium Audio system, an eight-inch LCD central display screen, ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera, among others.

The Vantage V8 is powered by a Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 offering 510 PS at 6,000 rpm and 685 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm, with power being delivered to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transaxle. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds and a 314 km/h top speed.

Tech elements include an adaptive damping system with Skyhook, offering Sport, Sport Plus and Track drive modes, while for driver assist, there’s DSC, Positive Torque Control and an electronic-locking rear differential (E-Diff) that works with the car’s stability control system.

No pricing has been indicated for the Vantage AMR Malaysia edition, but the Vantage V8 was priced from RM1.6 million on, inclusive of duties, when it was launched here in August 2018.