10 July 2020

Shortly after leaked images of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series made its way online, the German carmaker has now released an announcement video for the new sports car. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t provide a debut date, but we do get to see the car without any disguise as it gets “stolen” by Shmee150.

As we’ve already seen, the GT Black Series is visually different from lesser GT models, with a greater emphasis on aerodynamics. As a result, the bodywork undergoes a significant transformation, starting with a large spoiler at the rear with a secondary wing, while the bespoke bonnet boasts cooling vents and a centre inlet.

Elsewhere, the vented front fenders have been widened to complement the extended side skirts, which blend in neatly with larger louvres near the side gills. New bumpers are also part of the overhaul, with the one at the front sporting slimmer, vertical side intakes and a larger Panamericana grille.

As for the rear, there’s a prominent diffuser that is flanked by a pair of dual exhausts and air outlets. We don’t get to see a whole lot of the interior, aside from the coloured AMG embroidery on the seats and a roll cage behind the driver and passenger.

Aside from the lack of a debut date, the video doesn’t tell us what powertrain will be fitted to the GT Black Series, nor do we know its performance capabilities. It has been wildly suggested that an evolution of the GT’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 will lurk under the bonnet, producing 720 hp and 850 Nm of torque. This is said to allow for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h.

With Mercedes-AMG openly revealing the GT Black Series in video form, it shouldn’t be too long before a full reveal takes place and we are furnished with more details, so stay tuned.

