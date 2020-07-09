In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 9 July 2020 4:59 pm / 0 comments

It looks like we won’t need to wait for Mercedes-AMG to reveal the new GT R Black Series to know what it looks like without camouflage, as leaked photos of the hardcore model have surfaced on social media. As you would expect of a Black Series car, the design is unapologetically brutish, bold and just straight up wild.

Visually, the car is significantly different from the GT R Pro, which is the most extreme version of the GT available today. The Panamericana grille is much larger on the GT R Black Series, and so is the splitter fitted to the bumper, which is part of a comprehensive aerodynamic package.

In the lower apron, the side intakes have been downsized to slimmer, vertical slits, while just two canards are found on either side of the bumper. To offset the reduced cooling and downforce caused by these changes, Mercedes-AMG carved out the bonnet to create two vents and a central inlet.

Further efforts to help channel air more effectively can be seen along the sides, which feature more prominent louvres near the side gills that blend into the widened body courtesy of extended side skirts. Moving further back, the GT R Black Series’ gargantuan spoiler (with a second wing) dominates the rear fascia, along with a reworked bumper that places the rear diffuser, quad exhausts and side outlets in one horizontal plane.

Details about the engine powering the GT R Black Series remain a mystery for now, but it was previously reported that the model will get an evolution of the GT’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 720 hp and 850 Nm of torque. This is said to allow for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h.

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series spyshots