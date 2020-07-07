In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2020 5:03 pm / 0 comments

It isn’t much of a surprise that Mercedes-AMG is working on an even more hardcore version of the GT called the Black Series, given the number of spyshots of prototypes undergoing testing on the road and track. The carmaker has remained largely silent about its new model, which is set to debut this year, but it looks like we have some early information thanks to a company called Fastabast.

For some overview, Fastabast offers customers fast-paced taxi rides around the Nürburgring among other activities like track days. On the company’s official website, it recently stated that the GT Black Series (written as the GT R Black Series) will be the latest addition of its fleet.

According to the page, the GT Black Series will be powered by an evolution of the standard GT’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 720 hp and 850 Nm of torque. This is said to translate to a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, although we won’t accept this information as gospel just yet.

For some context, the most powerful, road-going version of the GT that you can buy today is the GT R, which serves up 577 hp and 700 Nm, and is capable of a century sprint time of 3.6 seconds as well as a 318 km/h top speed.

This marginal improvement in performance is largely due to several weight-saving measures for the GT Black Series, but that’s not the whole story. As we’ve seen on earlier prototypes, the car will also get a comprehensive aerodynamics package to make sure it is even quicker when faced with corners compared to lesser GT variants in the range.

When it debuts, the new GT model will be the latest addition to the Black Series portfolio, which previously consists of the SLS AMG Black Series, C 63 AMG Black Series, SL 65 AMG Black Series, CLK 63 AMG Black Series and SLK 55 AMG Black Series.

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spyshots