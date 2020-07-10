In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2020 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Even though the Nissan GT-R comes with a fancy ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system, the sports car is more suited for use on the track rather than going off tarmac. However, that’s not the case for Classic Youngtimers Consultancy, as they have an off-road version of the GT-R for sale at 95,000 euros (RM457,370).

This custom-made one-off is billed as a “proper road-going sportscar with serious ambitions to deliver on unpaved paths,” and has the modifications to back up those claims. For starters, the team gave it a bespoke suspension setup with 120 mm of ground clearance compared to a regular GT-R.

From there, a set of Toyo Proxes ST III tyres – typically used on SUVs and off-roaders – is fitted to the stock 20-inch wheels, along with black fender flares. To complete the look, there is a full-sized spare wheel mounted on a custom roof rack, a LED light bar, additional lights on the front bumper and a camouflage wrap.

For power, the VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 in the 2010 model year donor car has been worked upon to deliver around 600 hp, which is more than the 485 hp the car originally came with. The company is calling its creation “Godzilla 2.0,” and it joins two previous off-road creations based on the Lamborghini Gallardo and Bentley Continental GT.