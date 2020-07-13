In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2020 5:38 pm / 0 comments

BMW Thailand has expanded its range of plug-in hybrid models with the launch of the new X3 xDrive30e M Sport, which will compete against the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e and Volvo XC60 T8 in the country.

The Thailand-built PHEV variant, which joins the X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport, debuts with a price tag of 3.629 million baht (RM492,993). That makes it cheaper than the GLC 300 e (also CKD Thailand) that goes for 3.749 million baht (RM509,441), although it is a bit dearer when compared to the XC60 T8 R-Design (CBU Malaysia) that retails for 3.59 million baht (RM487,633).

For the sum, the X3 xDrive30e is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 184 PS (181 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is augmented by an electric motor (109 PS/107 hp and 265 Nm) that is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, with a total system output of 292 PS (288 hp) and 420 Nm.

Along with an xDrive all-wheel drive system, the PHEV SUV gets from zero to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h. The claimed combined fuel consumption here is 35.7 km/l (2.8 l/100 km), while CO2 emissions is 64 g/km. The model also comes equipped with a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery positioned under the rear seats that provides an NEDC-rated EV range of 47 km.

Standard equipment on the X3 xDrive30e includes the M Sport package that consists of sportier, more aerodynamic bumpers, along with 20-inch double-spoke light alloy wheels as well as aluminium satin and black accents from the BMW Individual catalogue. The exterior also sports adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, LED fog lamps, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and M Sport brakes.

Inside, there are powered front seats with a memory function, a Sensatec leather dash, Vernesca leather seat upholstery, an anthracite headliner, an ambient lighting system, a head-up display, trim in Aluminium Rhombicle and Pearl Chrome, roller blinds for the rear side windows, automatic air-conditioning, Live Cockpit Professional system and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Three exterior colours are offered here, including Alpine White that comes with a Mocha interior, while the Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect options are paired with a Cognac interior instead.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the list includes six airbags, DSC, traction control, ABS, side impact protection, attention assist, Park Distance Control and cruise control with braking function. There’s also the Driving Assistant package that consists of autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert.