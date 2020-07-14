In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2020 12:57 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has revised the Palisade for the 2021 model year, which sees the addition of a new Calligraphy trim level as the range-topper in the line-up, above the existing Limited. No pricing was mentioned for now but the updated three-row SUV is set to arrive at dealers in the country from July onwards.

In terms of specifications, the Palisade Calligraphy, like the rest of the range, is powered by a 3.8 litre Atkinson-cycle petrol V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 355 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system as standard. The latter is optional for other trims – SE, SEL and Limited – and comes with a hill descent control function as well as a Snow drive mode.

The Calligraphy also looks different compared to other Palisade trims, as it sports a revised grille mesh design with triangular elements like what we’ve seen on recent Hyundai models. Additionally, the SUV also comes with trim-specific 20-inch alloy wheels and side door garnishes, while the rear features accent lighting and an ultra-wide LED high-mounted brake light.

Inside, you get a seven-seat layout (2-2-3) with two individual seats in the second row and all the luxuries that the Limited comes with. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Harman Kardon sound system, triple-zone climate control and an ambient lighting system. To these, the Calligraphy adds quilted leather door panels, a microfibre-suede headliner, a perforated leather steering wheel and cargo sill protection plate.

As for the rest of the line-up, the 2021 Palisade with the Premium package and above will absorb items included in the former Drive Guidance package like the 10.25-inch touchscreen, Highway Drive Assist, SiriusXM Radio, Blue Link and Driver Talk.

Meanwhile, multiple device connection capability, HD radio and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been added to the SE model and above for vehicles without navigation. Furthermore, LED headlamps are now standard, while sunroof and LED map lights have been added to the SEL model and above.

The Palisade’s trailer pre-wiring connectors, an important feature for buyers who tow, has also been upgraded from a four-pin connector to an enhanced seven-pin connector design. Finally, a premium melange headliner has been added to the Premium package.