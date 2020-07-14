In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 July 2020 12:30 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia and Elmina Motors have opened the doors to the 28th Honda 3S Centre in the country, this one located in Kampung Baru Subang, Shah Alam. The facility sits on a 85,377 sq ft land and costs nearly RM22 million to build.

The new centre features 20 work bays, 12 of which are servicing bays, four general repair bays, two tyre service bays, one air-conditioning service bay, and one electrical bay. The daily turnover rate is 30 cars.

In typical Honda 3S fashion, the lounge features complimentary Wi-Fi access, kid’s corner, complimentary food and beverages, as well as car wash, road tax renewal and insurance coverage renewal services. However, note that the pantry and kid’s corner are closed during this RMCO phase, and customers interested in dropping by should make prior appointments and adhere to recommended health precautions.

Meanwhile, Honda Malaysia said it recorded more than 647,100 service intakes in the central region in 2019, a 5.4% increase from 2018. The opening of this facility is timely, the company says, and will cater to the increasing customer demands in the region.