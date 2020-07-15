In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 15 July 2020 5:06 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been given a number of updates, mainly involving the list of standard equipment that it comes with. These changes will be effective for vehicles manufactured from September 1 this year, and customers will also have more personalisation options available through the G manufaktur programme.

First up, the G 400 d, which was previously restricted in its availability, is now freely configurable and available with the discontinuation of the previous “Stronger Than Time” special edition model. The variant comes equipped with an OM656 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel that delivers 330 PS (326 hp) and 700 Nm of torque, or 286 PS (282 hp) and 600 Nm in the G 350 d.

At the top of the range is the AMG G 63, which soldiers on with a M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 that makes 585 PS (577 hp) and 850 Nm. The G-Class also gains a new Desert drive mode, which can be activated via the Dynamic Select system, when maximum traction is required on sandy terrain.

Customers who want the Night Package can now order the item without having to pair it with the AMG Line and Stainless Steel Package. Doing so adds heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, obsidian black metallic outside mirror housings and radiator grille, along with darkened turn signal lamps, reversing lamps and headlamps.

For cars ordered with a matte magno paint finish, the package can be configured as the Night Package magno, where the add-on parts are finished in night black magno instead for consistency. As before, the Stainless Steel Package continues to be available with a spare wheel cover, running boards, door sills and loading sill protection in stainless steel, as well as a painted spare wheel ring and an exterior protective strip with trim insert in a pinstripe look.

Meanwhile, the new 20-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel available exclusively for the AMG Line now comes with a high-sheen finish and is painted in a choice of high-gloss black or himalaya grey.

New standard equipment for the G-Class includes the Parking Package and black floor mats, along with the digital widescreen cockpit and frameless rearview mirror, the latter previously part of the Leather Packages. When upgraded with one of the Interior Packages, the switches for the power windows then come in silver chrome and the sun visors in Dinamica microfibre.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering greater anti-theft protection with the Urban Guard Vehicle Protection and Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus packages, with the most expensive option allowing for pinpointing the location of a stolen vehicle.

As for the new G manufaktur offerings, owners that specify the Night Package magno can further personalise their cars with black accents for the spare wheel, bumpers and wheel arch extensions. There’s also the Night Package II and AMG Night Package II options, which add on a Mercedes star at the front and rear, “V8” or “V8 Biturbo” lettering on the front wings, AMG lettering on the radiator grille and model badging at the rear, all finished in high-gloss black. Additionally, the bumpers, wheel arch extensions and roof painted in obsidian black metallic are now available separately too in conjunction with the Night Package.