In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 July 2020 9:57 am / 0 comments

Audi of America has announced the limited edition R8 V10 quattro before the base model bows out of the market. Only 30 units of the “final edition” R8 V10 will be made, and available colours include Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, and Sonoma Green. The R8 V10 performance quattro will continue on for the 2021 model year.

Other model-specific options include alu-optic mirror caps, carbon-fibre trimmings, red brake calipers, Audi exclusive floor mats with colour-matching stitching, and 20-inch milled wheels finished in silver.

Of the 30 allocated units, there will be 15 Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior, five Avus Silver with black interior and red stitching, and five Sonoma Green with black interior and grey stitching. The remaining five will be Spyders, offered solely in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior.

Standard for all variants are a three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles, Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, and high-gloss carbon-fibre inlays. Coupe models get diamond stitched Alcantara headliner as a bonus.

Mechanically, the R8 V10 uses the same 5.2 litre FSI naturally-aspirated engine, making 562 hp and 550 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a fast-shifting seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The Coupe does the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint in 3.4 seconds and will hit a top speed of 323 km/h, while the Spyder manages the sprint in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 322 km/h.

Additional features include a new carbon-fibre front sway bar (which sheds 2 kg of weight) and the Audi sport exhaust system. Both are usually reserved for the R8 performance variants. There’s also Audi magnetic ride with electrically charged magnetic fluids within the dampers. Pricing starts from US$186,000 (RM794k) for the Coupe and US$195,900 (RM837k) for the Spyder.