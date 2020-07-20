In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 July 2020 5:07 pm / 1 comment

Launched during the 2019 MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit, the 2020 Benelli Imperiale 400 is set to hit authorised Benelli Malaysia dealer showrooms this July. Priced at RM15,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the authorised distributor, MForce Bike Holdings, offered sincere apologies to customers for the delay in delivery.

With orders for the Imperiale 400 being placed as far back as January, a total of 100 units were spoken for. Citing delays due to the overwhelming response from Malaysian riders, stocks of the Imperiale 400 will arrive in stages at Benelli dealers from this week.

The retro-styled Imperiale 400 carries a single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve, 373.5 cc engine, fed by EFI. Euro 4 compliant, the Imperiale 400’s power plant pumps out 20.4 hp at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm, with power getting to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

In keeping with the retro styling of the Imperiale 400, a pair of shock absorbers with adjustable pre-load giving 65 mm of travel is installed in the rear while the front end is suspended with 41 mm diameter telescopic forks with a 110 mm stroke.

Braking is done with Benelli brand single hydraulic callipers front and rear clamping a 300 mm and 240 mm diameter disc respectively and two-channel ABS is standard. The front wheel on the Imperiale 400 is a 19-incher, while the rear uses an 18-inch hoop, shod in 100/90 and 130/80 rubber, respectively.

There are three colour options for the 2020 Benelli Imperiale 400 – Black, Red and Grey. A two-year or 20,000 kilometre warranty is provided with the Imperiale 400 against manufacturing defects.